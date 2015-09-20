Sept 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 20
Southampton 2 Graziano Pelle 13,86
Manchester United 3 Anthony Martial 34,50, Juan Mata 68
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 31,588
- - -
Liverpool 1 Danny Ings 48
Norwich City 1 Russell Martin 61
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 44,072
- - -
Tottenham Hotspur 1 Son Heung-Min 68
Crystal Palace 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 35,723
- - -
Saturday, September 19
Manchester City 1 Kevin De Bruyne 45+2
West Ham United 2 Victor Moses 6, Diafra Sakho 31
Halftime: 1-2;Attendance: 53,545
- - -
Swansea City 0
Everton 0
Red Card: Kevin Mirallas 90+4
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 20,805
- - -
Stoke City 2 Bojan 13, Jonathan Walters 20
Leicester City 2 Riyad Mahrez 51pen, Jamie Vardy 69
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 27,642
- - -
AFC Bournemouth 2 Callum Wilson 4, Matt Ritchie 9
Sunderland 0
Red Card: Younes Kaboul 75
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 11,271
- - -
Newcastle United 1 Daryl Janmaat 62
Watford 2 Odion Ighalo 10,28
Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 47,806
- - -
Aston Villa 0
West Bromwich Albion 1 Saido Berahino 40
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 36,321
- - -
Chelsea 2 Kurt Zouma 53, Eden Hazard 90+1
Arsenal 0
Red Card: Gabriel Paulista 45+1, Santi Cazorla 79
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 41,584
- - -