Soccer-Liverpool agree terms to sign Chelsea's Solanke
May 30 Liverpool have agreed personal terms to sign Chelsea's England youth international striker Dominic Solanke, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.
April 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, April 7 Queens Park Rangers 1 Loic Remy 85 Red Card: Bobby Zamora 21 Wigan Athletic 1 Shaun Maloney 90+4 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 16,658 - - - Chelsea 2 Matthew Kilgallon 47og, Branislav Ivanovic 55 Sunderland 1 Cesar Azpilicueta 45og Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 41,500 - - - Newcastle United 1 Papiss Cisse 90+3 Fulham 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 51,847 - - - Tottenham Hotspur 2 Emmanuel Adebayor 1, Gylfi Sigurdsson 87 Everton 2 Phil Jagielka 15, Kevin Mirallas 53 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 36,192 - - - Liverpool 0 West Ham United 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 45,007 - - - Saturday, April 6 Norwich City 2 Robert Snodgrass 40, Michael Turner 60 Swansea City 2 Michu 35, Luke Moore 75 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 26,372 - - - Stoke City 1 Michael Kightly 80 Aston Villa 3 Gabriel Agbonlahor 9, Matthew Lowton 87, Christian Benteke 90+1 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 27,544 - - - West Bromwich Albion 1 James Morrison 71pen Arsenal 2 Tomas Rosicky 20,50 Red Card: Per Mertesacker 70 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 26,144 - - - Reading 0 Southampton 2 Jay Rodriguez 34, Adam Lallana 72 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 24,108 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, April 8 Manchester United v Manchester City (1900)
May 30 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has agreed a new two-year contract with the Premier League club, according to British media reports on Tuesday.