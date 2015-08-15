Aug 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Saturday, August 15
Watford 0
West Bromwich Albion 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 20,011
- - -
Tottenham Hotspur 2 Eric Dier 19, Nacer Chadli 45+2
Stoke City 2 Marko Arnautovic 78pen, Mame Biram Diouf 83
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 36,004
- - -
West Ham United 1 Dimitri Payet 55
Red Card: Adrian 90+2
Leicester City 2 Shinji Okazaki 27, Riyad Mahrez 38
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 34,857
- - -
Swansea City 2 Bafetimbi Gomis 9, Andre Ayew 52
Newcastle United 0
Red Card: Daryl Janmaat 41
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 20,678
- - -
Sunderland 1 Duncan Watmore 88
Norwich City 3 Russell Martin 26, Steven Whittaker 37, Nathan Redmond 57
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 41,379
- - -
Southampton 0
Everton 3 Romelu Lukaku 22,45, Ross Barkley 84
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 30,966
- - -
Friday, August 14
Aston Villa 0
Manchester United 1 Adnan Januzaj 29
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 42,200
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, August 16
Crystal Palace v Arsenal (1230)
Manchester City v Chelsea (1500)
Monday, August 17
Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth (1900)