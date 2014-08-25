Soccer-Clement confident Swansea can avoid relegation
April 27 Swansea City are confident they can avoid relegation after ending their six-game winless streak against Stoke City last weekend, manager Paul Clement said on Thursday.
Aug 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Monday Monday, August 25 Manchester City 3 Stevan Jovetic 41,55, Sergio Aguero 69 Liverpool 1 Pablo Zabaleta 83og Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 45,471 - - - Sunday, August 24 Sunderland 1 Jack Rodwell 30 Manchester United 1 Juan Mata 17 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 43,217 - - - Hull City 1 Nikica Jelavic 42 Red Card: James Chester 14 Stoke City 1 Ryan Shawcross 83 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 24,348 - - - Tottenham Hotspur 4 Nacer Chadli 12,37, Eric Dier 30, Emmanuel Adebayor 65 Queens Park Rangers 0 Halftime: 3-0; Attendance: 36,109 - - - Saturday, August 23 Everton 2 Seamus Coleman 19, Steven Naismith 45 Arsenal 2 Aaron Ramsey 83, Olivier Giroud 90 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 39,490 - - - Crystal Palace 1 Marouane Chamakh 48 West Ham United 3 Mauro Zarate 34, Stewart Downing 37, Carlton Cole 62 Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 24,242 - - - Chelsea 2 Diego Costa 62, Eden Hazard 77 Leicester City 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 41,604 - - - Southampton 0 West Bromwich Albion 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 27,598 - - - Swansea City 1 Nathan Dyer 23 Burnley 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 20,565 - - - Aston Villa 0 Newcastle United 0 Red Card: Mike Williamson 90+1 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 30,267 - - -
April 27 Southampton's injured striker Charlie Austin has returned to first-team training and could be back in action before the end of their Premier League campaign, manager Claude Puel said.