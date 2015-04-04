Soccer-Wenger says exit from Champions League wouldn't harm contract talks
May 9 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on Tuesday said that failure to qualify for next season's Champions League would not jeopardise contract negotiations with players.
April 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday Chelsea 2 Eden Hazard 39pen, Loic Remy 62 Stoke City 1 Charlie Adam 44 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 41,098 - - - West Bromwich Albion 1 Victor Anichebe 58 Red Card: Youssouf Mulumbu 84 Queens Park Rangers 4 Eduardo Vargas 15, Charlie Austin 37, Bobby Zamora 43, Joey Barton 90+5 Halftime: 0-3; Attendance: 25,735 - - - Swansea City 3 Ki Sung-Yueng 18, Bafetimbi Gomis 37,90+1 Hull City 1 Paul McShane 50 Red Card: David Meyler 53 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 20,000 - - - Everton 1 Phil Jagielka 16 Southampton 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 39,390 - - - Leicester City 2 Esteban Cambiasso 12, Andy King 86 Missed penalty: David Nugent 15 West Ham United 1 Cheikhou Kouyate 32 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 31,863 - - - Manchester United 3 Ander Herrera 43,90+2, Wayne Rooney 79 Aston Villa 1 Christian Benteke 80 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 75,397 - - - Arsenal 4 Hector Bellerin 37, Mesut Ozil 40, Alexis Sanchez 45, Olivier Giroud 90+1 Liverpool 1 Jordan Henderson 76pen Red Card: Emre Can 84 Halftime: 3-0; Attendance: 60,081 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, April 5 Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur (1230) Sunderland v Newcastle United (1500) Monday, April 6 Crystal Palace v Manchester City (1900)
May 9 Harry Redknapp has said he is interested in taking charge of Birmingham as a full-time manager after holding initial talks with the club owners over his role next season.