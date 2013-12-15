Dec 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, December 15
Tottenham Hotspur 0
Red Card: Paulinho 63
Liverpool 5 Luis Suarez 18,84, Jordan Henderson 40, Jon Flanagan 75, Raheem Sterling 89
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 36,000
- - -
Norwich City 1 Gary Hooper 45+4
Swansea City 1 Nathan Dyer 12
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 26,876
- - -
Aston Villa 0
Manchester United 3 Danny Welbeck 15,18, Tom Cleverley 52
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 42,682
- - -
Saturday, December 14
Hull City 0
Stoke City 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 23,324
- - -
Newcastle United 1 Yoan Gouffran 28
Southampton 1 Jay Rodriguez 65
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 49,164
- - -
West Ham United 0
Sunderland 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 31,843
- - -
Everton 4 Leon Osman 18, Seamus Coleman 73, Gareth Barry 84, Kevin Mirallas 90+1
Fulham 1 Dimitar Berbatov 67pen
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 33,796
- - -
Chelsea 2 Fernando Torres 16, Ramires 35
Crystal Palace 1 Marouane Chamakh 29
Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 41,608
- - -
Cardiff City 1 Peter Whittingham 65
West Bromwich Albion 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 26,632
- - -
Manchester City 6 Sergio Aguero 14, Alvaro Negredo 39, Fernandinho 50,88, David Silva 66, Yaya Toure 90+6pen
Arsenal 3 Theo Walcott 31,63, Per Mertesacker 90+4
Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 47,229
- - -