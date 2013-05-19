May 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Wigan Athletic 2 Emmerson Boyce 20, Nathan Baker 45+3og
Aston Villa 2 Darren Bent 5, Ron Vlaar 60
Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 18,000
- - -
Chelsea 2 Juan Mata 7, Fernando Torres 76
Everton 1 Steven Naismith 14
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 41,794
- - -
Liverpool 1 Philippe Coutinho 23
Queens Park Rangers 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 44,792
- - -
Manchester City 2 Jack Rodwell 30,59
Norwich City 3 Anthony Pilkington 26, Grant Holt 54, Jonathan Howson 65
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 47,054
- - -
Newcastle United 0
Arsenal 1 Laurent Koscielny 52
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 52,354
- - -
Southampton 1 Rickie Lambert 57
Stoke City 1 Peter Crouch 46
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 31,539
- - -
Swansea City 0
Fulham 3 Alexander Kacaniklic 22, Dimitar Berbatov 77, Urby Emanuelson 90+3
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 20,365
- - -
Tottenham Hotspur 1 Gareth Bale 89
Sunderland 0
Red Card: David Vaughan 75
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 36,763
- - -
West Bromwich Albion 5 James Morrison 40, Romelu Lukaku 50,80,86, Youssouf Mulumbu 81
Manchester United 5 Shinji Kagawa 6, Jonas Olsson 9og, Alexander Buettner 30, Robin van Persie 53, Javier Hernandez 63
Halftime: 1-3; Attendance: 26,438
- - -
West Ham United 4 Kevin Nolan 23,79,87, Ricardo Vaz Te 34
Reading 2 Garath McCleary 53, Adam Le Fondre 56
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 34,973
- - -