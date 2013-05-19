UPDATE 2-Soccer-FIFA U-20 World Cup last 16 results

May 31 (Gracenote) - Results from the FIFA U-20 World Cup Last 16 matches on Wednesday Last 16 Wednesday, May 31 England U-20 - Costa Rica U-20 2-1 (halftime: 1-0) Zambia U-20 - Germany U-20 4-3 (halftime: 0-1, 90 mins: 3-3) AET Uruguay U-20 - Saudi Arabia U-20 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) Tuesday, May 30 Korea Republic U-20 - Portugal U-20 1-3 (halftime: 0-2) Venezuela U-20 - Japan U-20 1-0 (