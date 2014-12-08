Dec 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Monday
Monday, December 8
Southampton 1 Graziano Pelle 31
Manchester United 2 Robin van Persie 12,71
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 31,420
- - -
Sunday, December 7
Aston Villa 2 Ciaran Clark 17, Alan Hutton 71
Leicester City 1 Leonardo Ulloa 13
Red Card: Paul Konchesky 80
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 27,692
- - -
West Ham United 3 Andy Carroll 41,66, Diafra Sakho 87
Swansea City 1 Wilfried Bony 19
Red Card: Lukasz Fabianski 68
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 34,125
- - -
Saturday, December 6
Manchester City 1 Yaya Toure 24pen
Everton 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 45,603
- - -
Hull City 0
West Bromwich Albion 0
Missed penalty: Graham Dorrans 10
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 23,279
- - -
Queens Park Rangers 2 Leroy Fer 51, Charlie Austin 74
Red Card: Charlie Austin 76
Burnley 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 17,785
- - -
Stoke City 3 Peter Crouch 1, Bojan 35, Jonathan Walters 45
Arsenal 2 Santi Cazorla 68pen, Aaron Ramsey 70
Red Card: Calum Chambers 78
Halftime: 3-0; Attendance: 27,367
- - -
Tottenham Hotspur 0
Crystal Palace 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 35,860
- - -
Liverpool 0
Sunderland 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 44,716
- - -
Newcastle United 2 Papiss Cisse 57,78
Red Card: Steven Taylor 81
Chelsea 1 Didier Drogba 83
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 52,019
- - -