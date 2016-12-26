Soccer-Bournemouth sign Bosnia keeper Begovic from Chelsea
May 30 Bournemouth have signed Bosnia goalkeeper Asmir Begovic on a long-term deal from Premier League champions Chelsea.
Dec 26 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Monday Hull City 0 Manchester City 3 Yaya Toure 72pen, Kelechi Iheanacho 78, Curtis Davies 90+4og Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 23,134 - - - Manchester United 3 Daley Blind 39, Zlatan Ibrahimovic 82, Henrikh Mkhitaryan 86 Sunderland 1 Fabio Borini 90 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 75,325 - - - Leicester City 0 Everton 2 Kevin Mirallas 51, Romelu Lukaku 90+1 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 31,985 - - - Arsenal 1 Olivier Giroud 86 West Bromwich Albion 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 59,925 - - - Chelsea 3 Pedro 24,90+3, Eden Hazard 49pen Bournemouth 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 41,384 - - - Burnley 1 Andre Gray 80 Middlesbrough 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 21,562 - - - Swansea City 1 Fernando Llorente 89 West Ham United 4 Andre Ayew 13, Winston Reid 50, Michail Antonio 78, Andy Carroll 90 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 20,757 - - - Watford 1 Troy Deeney 71pen Crystal Palace 1 Yohan Cabaye 26 Missed penalty: Christian Benteke 37 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 20,304 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Tuesday, December 27 Liverpool v Stoke City (1715) Wednesday, December 28 Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur (1945)
MADRID, May 30 Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale said on Tuesday he regretted rushing back from ankle surgery earlier in the season and admitted he was not fully fit for the Champions League final against Juventus in his home city of Cardiff.