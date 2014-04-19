UPDATE 1-Soccer-Champions League quarterfinal results

April 18 (Gracenote) - Results from the Champions League Quarterfinal second leg matches on Tuesday Quarterfinal Tuesday, April 18, second leg Leicester City (England) - Atletico Madrid (Spain) 1-1 (halftime: 0-1) First leg: Atletico Madrid - Leicester City 1-0. Atletico Madrid win 2-1 on aggregate. Real Madrid (Spain) - Bayern Munich (Germany) 4-2 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 1-2) AET First leg: Bayern Munich - Real Madrid 1-2. Real Madrid win 6-3 on aggregate. Next Fi