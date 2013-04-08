April 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Monday
Monday, April 8
Manchester United 1 Vincent Kompany 59og
Manchester City 2 James Milner 51, Sergio Aguero 78
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 75,498
- - -
Sunday, April 7
Queens Park Rangers 1 Loic Remy 85
Red Card: Bobby Zamora 21
Wigan Athletic 1 Shaun Maloney 90+4
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 16,658
- - -
Chelsea 2 Matthew Kilgallon 47og, Branislav Ivanovic 55
Sunderland 1 Cesar Azpilicueta 45og
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 41,500
- - -
Newcastle United 1 Papiss Cisse 90+3
Fulham 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 51,847
- - -
Tottenham Hotspur 2 Emmanuel Adebayor 1, Gylfi Sigurdsson 87
Everton 2 Phil Jagielka 15, Kevin Mirallas 53
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 36,192
- - -
Liverpool 0
West Ham United 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 45,007
- - -
Saturday, April 6
Norwich City 2 Robert Snodgrass 40, Michael Turner 60
Swansea City 2 Michu 35, Luke Moore 75
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 26,372
- - -
Stoke City 1 Michael Kightly 80
Aston Villa 3 Gabriel Agbonlahor 9, Matthew Lowton 87, Christian Benteke 90+1
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 27,544
- - -
West Bromwich Albion 1 James Morrison 71pen
Arsenal 2 Tomas Rosicky 20,50
Red Card: Per Mertesacker 70
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 26,144
- - -
Reading 0
Southampton 2 Jay Rodriguez 34, Adam Lallana 72
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 24,108
- - -