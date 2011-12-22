Soccer-England to rotate keepers in France friendly
LONDON, June 12 England will field different goalkeepers in each half in Tuesday's friendly against France on Tuesday, manager Gareth Southgate said.
Dec 22 English Premier League summaries on Thursday. Tottenham Hotspur 1 Emmanuel Adebayor 8 Chelsea 1 Daniel Sturridge 23 Halftime: 1-1 - - - Played on Wednesday Fulham 0 Manchester United 5 Danny Welbeck 5, Nani 28, Ryan Giggs 43, Wayne Rooney 88, Dimitar Berbatov 90 Halftime: 0-3; Attendance: 25,700 - - - Queens Park Rangers 2 Heidar Helguson 63, Jamie Mackie 67 Sunderland 3 Nicklas Bendtner 19, Stephane Sessegnon 53, Wes Brown 89 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 16,167 - - - Everton 1 Leon Osman 60 Swansea City 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 32,004 - - - Wigan Athletic 0 Liverpool 0 Missed penalty: Charlie Adam 51 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 19,230 - - - Aston Villa 1 Marc Albrighton 54 Red card: Alan Hutton 90+4 Arsenal 2 Robin van Persie 17pen, Yossi Benayoun 87 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 35,818 - - - Manchester City 3 Sergio Aguero 29,54, Adam Johnson 36 Stoke City 0 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 46,321 - - - Newcastle United 2 Demba Ba 34,81 West Bromwich Albion 3 Peter Odemwingie 20, Gareth McAuley 44, Paul Scharner 85 Halftime: 1-2; Attendance: 51,060 - - - Played on Tuesday Blackburn Rovers 1 Yakubu Aiyegbeni 67 Bolton Wanderers 2 Mark Davies 5, Nigel Reo-Coker 30 Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 25,570 - - - Wolverhampton Wanderers 2 Sylvan Ebanks-Blake 37, Ronald Zubar 82 Norwich City 2 Andrew Surman 12, Simeon Jackson 76 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 27,067 - - - Playing on Monday (GMT) Chelsea v Fulham (1300) Bolton Wanderers v Newcastle United (1500) Liverpool v Blackburn Rovers (1500) Manchester United v Wigan Athletic (1500) Sunderland v Everton (1500) West Bromwich Albion v Manchester City (1500) Stoke City v Aston Villa (1945) (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Toby Davis)
LONDON, England, June 12 England's newly crowned Under 20 World Cup winners woke to back-page headlines acclaiming a golden generation on Monday and congratulatory tweets from a future British king and one of the country's greatest sporting heroes.