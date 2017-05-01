May 1 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Monday
Monday, May 1
Watford 0
Liverpool 1 Emre Can 45+2
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 20,959
- - -
Sunday, April 30
Tottenham Hotspur 2 Dele Alli 55, Harry Kane 58pen
Arsenal 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 31,811
- - -
Middlesbrough 2 Alvaro Negredo 38, Calum Chambers 77
Manchester City 2 Sergio Aguero 69pen, Gabriel Jesus 85
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 29,763
- - -
Everton 0
Chelsea 3 Pedro 66, Gary Cahill 79, Willian 86
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 39,595
- - -
Manchester United 1 Wayne Rooney 45+3pen
Swansea City 1 Gylfi Sigurdsson 79
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 75,271
- - -
Saturday, April 29
Crystal Palace 0
Burnley 2 Ashley Barnes 7, Andre Gray 85
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 25,013
- - -
Stoke City 0
West Ham United 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 27,628
- - -
Sunderland 0
Bournemouth 1 Joshua King 88
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 38,394
- - -
Southampton 0
Missed penalty: Dusan Tadic 90+1
Hull City 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 31,120
- - -
West Bromwich Albion 0
Leicester City 1 Jamie Vardy 43
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 24,611
- - -