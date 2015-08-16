SHOWCASE-Soccer-Mourinho mulls United changes at Arsenal
May 5 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho will rejig his starting lineup for Sunday's Premier League trip to Arsenal following his team's Europa League semi-final against Celta Vigo.
Aug 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, August 16 Manchester City 3 Sergio Aguero 32, Vincent Kompany 79, Fernandinho 85 Chelsea 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 54,331 - - - Crystal Palace 1 Joel Ward 28 Arsenal 2 Olivier Giroud 16, Damien Delaney 55og Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 24,732 - - - Saturday, August 15 Watford 0 West Bromwich Albion 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 20,011 - - - Tottenham Hotspur 2 Eric Dier 19, Nacer Chadli 45+2 Stoke City 2 Marko Arnautovic 78pen, Mame Biram Diouf 83 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 36,004 - - - West Ham United 1 Dimitri Payet 55 Red Card: Adrian 90+2 Leicester City 2 Shinji Okazaki 27, Riyad Mahrez 38 Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 34,857 - - - Swansea City 2 Bafetimbi Gomis 9, Andre Ayew 52 Newcastle United 0 Red Card: Daryl Janmaat 41 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 20,678 - - - Sunderland 1 Duncan Watmore 88 Norwich City 3 Russell Martin 26, Steven Whittaker 37, Nathan Redmond 57 Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 41,379 - - - Southampton 0 Everton 3 Romelu Lukaku 22,45, Ross Barkley 84 Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 30,966 - - - Friday, August 14 Aston Villa 0 Manchester United 1 Adnan Januzaj 29 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 42,200 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, August 17 Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth (1900)
May 5 Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero, forward David Silva and defender John Stones will miss Saturday's Premier League home game against Crystal Palace due to injury.