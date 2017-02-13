Soccer-Diego Costa says he won't go to China, only to Atletico
LONDON, May 28 Chelsea striker Diego Costa has no interest in a lucrative move to a Chinese club because it would jeopardise his chances of playing in next year's World Cup.
Feb 13 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Monday Monday, February 13 Bournemouth 0 Manchester City 2 Raheem Sterling 29, Tyrone Mings 69og Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 11,000 - - - Sunday, February 12 Swansea City 2 Alfie Mawson 36, Martin Olsson 45+2 Leicester City 0 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 20,391 - - - Burnley 1 Robbie Brady 24 Chelsea 1 Pedro 7 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 21,744 - - - Saturday, February 11 Liverpool 2 Sadio Mane 16,18 Tottenham Hotspur 0 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 53,159 - - - West Ham United 2 Sofiane Feghouli 63, Manuel Lanzini 86 West Bromwich Albion 2 Nacer Chadli 6, Gareth McAuley 90+3 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 56,983 - - - Manchester United 2 Juan Mata 32, Anthony Martial 60 Watford 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 75,301 - - - Middlesbrough 0 Everton 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 31,496 - - - Stoke City 1 Joe Allen 67 Crystal Palace 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 27,007 - - - Sunderland 0 Southampton 4 Manolo Gabbiadini 30,45, Jason Denayer 88og, Shane Long 90+2 Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 39,931 - - - Arsenal 2 Alexis Sanchez 34,90+3pen Hull City 0 Red Card: Sam Clucas 90+1 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 59,962 - - -
LONDON, May 28 Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois blamed a lack of concentration and a refereeing decision for the FA Cup final defeat that reminded him of a familiar anti-climax to the season when he was with former club Atletico Madrid.