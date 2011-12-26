Dec 26 Summaries from the English Premier League
on Monday
Stoke City 0
Aston Villa 0
Halftime: 0-0
- - -
West Bromwich Albion 0
Manchester City 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 25,938
- - -
Sunderland 1 Jack Colback 26
Everton 1 Leighton Baines 51pen
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 39,000
- - -
Manchester United 5 Park Ji-Sung 8, Dimitar Berbatov
41,58,78pen, Antonio Valencia 75
Wigan Athletic 0
Red card: Conor Sammon 39
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 75,183
- - -
Liverpool 1 Maxi Rodriguez 53
Blackburn Rovers 1 Charlie Adam 45og
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 44,441
- - -
Bolton Wanderers 0
Newcastle United 2 Hatem Ben Arfa 69, Demba Ba 71
Halftime: 0-0;
- - -
Chelsea 1 Juan Mata 47
Fulham 1 Clint Dempsey 56
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 41,548
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Tuesday, December 27
Arsenal v Wolverhampton Wanderers (1500)
Swansea City v Queens Park Rangers (1700)
Norwich City v Tottenham Hotspur (1930)