Celta Vigo will look to exploit Manchester United's injury woes to upset the three-times European champions in the first leg. (SOCCER-EUROPA-CLV-MUN/, expect by 2100 GMT/7 PM ET, 400 words)
Oct 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday Watford 2 Odion Ighalo 39,48 West Ham United 0 Red Card: James Collins 84 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 20,598 - - - Swansea City 0 Arsenal 3 Olivier Giroud 49, Laurent Koscielny 68, Joel Campbell 73 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 20,937 - - - Newcastle United 0 Stoke City 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 47,139 - - - West Bromwich Albion 2 Salomon Rondon 30, Rickie Lambert 84pen Leicester City 3 Riyad Mahrez 57,64, Jamie Vardy 77 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 24,150 - - - Manchester City 2 Nicolas Otamendi 67, Yaya Toure 89pen Missed penalty: Aleksandar Kolarov 90+7 Norwich City 1 Cameron Jerome 83 Red Card: Russell Martin 88 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 53,418 - - - Crystal Palace 0 Manchester United 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 24,854 - - - Chelsea 1 Ramires 4 Liverpool 3 Philippe Coutinho 45+3,74, Christian Benteke 83 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 41,577 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, November 1 Everton v Sunderland (1330) Southampton v AFC Bournemouth (1600) Monday, November 2 Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa (2000)
May 4 Middlesbrough have been charged by the Football Association for failing to control their players during Sunday's 2-2 draw with Manchester City.