Nov 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, November 2 Aston Villa 1 Andreas Weimann 16 Red Card: Christian Benteke 65 Tottenham Hotspur 2 Nacer Chadli 84, Harry Kane 90 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 32,049 - - - Manchester City 1 Sergio Aguero 63 Manchester United 0 Red Card: Chris Smalling 39 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 45,358 - - - Saturday, November 1 Leicester City 0 West Bromwich Albion 1 Esteban Cambiasso 47og Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 31,819 - - - Stoke City 2 Victor Moses 33, Mame Biram Diouf 56 West Ham United 2 Enner Valencia 60, Stewart Downing 73 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 27,174 - - - Hull City 0 Southampton 1 Victor Wanyama 2 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 22,828 - - - Everton 0 Swansea City 0 Red Card: Jonjo Shelvey 72 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 39,149 - - - Arsenal 3 Alexis Sanchez 70,90+1, Calum Chambers 72 Burnley 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 60,012 - - - Chelsea 2 Oscar 32, Eden Hazard 75pen Queens Park Rangers 1 Charlie Austin 62 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 41,486 - - - Newcastle United 1 Ayoze Perez Gutierrez 73 Liverpool 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 52,166 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, November 3 Crystal Palace v Sunderland (2000)