Soccer-Llorente outjumps Stoke to keep Swansea survival bid alive
* Berahino spurned two first-half chances to draw Stoke level
Nov 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, November 2 Aston Villa 1 Andreas Weimann 16 Red Card: Christian Benteke 65 Tottenham Hotspur 2 Nacer Chadli 84, Harry Kane 90 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 32,049 - - - Manchester City 1 Sergio Aguero 63 Manchester United 0 Red Card: Chris Smalling 39 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 45,358 - - - Saturday, November 1 Leicester City 0 West Bromwich Albion 1 Esteban Cambiasso 47og Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 31,819 - - - Stoke City 2 Victor Moses 33, Mame Biram Diouf 56 West Ham United 2 Enner Valencia 60, Stewart Downing 73 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 27,174 - - - Hull City 0 Southampton 1 Victor Wanyama 2 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 22,828 - - - Everton 0 Swansea City 0 Red Card: Jonjo Shelvey 72 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 39,149 - - - Arsenal 3 Alexis Sanchez 70,90+1, Calum Chambers 72 Burnley 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 60,012 - - - Chelsea 2 Oscar 32, Eden Hazard 75pen Queens Park Rangers 1 Charlie Austin 62 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 41,486 - - - Newcastle United 1 Ayoze Perez Gutierrez 73 Liverpool 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 52,166 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, November 3 Crystal Palace v Sunderland (2000)
April 22 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Saturday 24 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 20 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 19 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) 17 Diego Costa (Chelsea) Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) 16 Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) 14 Joshua King (Bournemouth) Eden Hazard (Chelsea) Jermain Defoe (Sunderland)