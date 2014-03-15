March 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Aston Villa 1 Fabian Delph 82
Chelsea 0
Red Card: Willian 68, Ramires 90+4
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 40,084
- - -
Everton 2 Gerard Deulofeu 59, Seamus Coleman 90+3
Cardiff City 1 Cala 68
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 38,018
- - -
Swansea City 1 Roland Lamah 2
West Bromwich Albion 2 Stephane Sessegnon 52, Youssouf Mulumbu 85
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 20,703
- - -
Sunderland 0
Crystal Palace 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 43,636
- - -
Stoke City 3 Peter Odemwingie 32,79, Marko Arnautovic 69
West Ham United 1 Andy Carroll 5
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 27,015
- - -
Southampton 4 Morgan Schneiderlin 5, Rickie Lambert 57, Jay Rodriguez 72, Sam Gallagher 90+7
Norwich City 2 Johan Elmander 85, Robert Snodgrass 86
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 29,828
- - -
Fulham 1 Ashkan Dejagah 68
Newcastle United 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 25,664
- - -
Hull City 0
Manchester City 2 David Silva 14, Edin Dzeko 90
Red Card: Vincent Kompany 10
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 24,895
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, March 16
Manchester United v Liverpool (1330)
Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal (1600)