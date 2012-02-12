Feb 12 Summaries from the English Premier League
on Sunday.
Aston Villa 0
Manchester City 1 Joleon Lescott 63
Halftime: 0-0
- - -
Wolverhampton Wanderers 1 Steven Fletcher 45+1
West Bromwich Albion 5 Peter Odemwingie 34,77,88, Jonas
Olsson 64, Keith Andrews 85
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 27,131
- - -
Saturday, February 11
Tottenham Hotspur 5 Benoit Assou-Ekotto 4, Louis Saha
6,20, Niko Kranjcar 34, Emmanuel Adebayor 65
Newcastle United 0
Halftime: 4-0; Attendance: 36,176
- - -
Blackburn Rovers 3 Yakubu Aiyegbeni 15, Steven N'Zonzi
23, Nedum Onuoha 45+5og
Queens Park Rangers 2 Jamie Mackie 71,90+2
Halftime: 3-0; Attendance: 20,252
- - -
Bolton Wanderers 1 Mark Davies 67
Wigan Athletic 2 Gary Caldwell 43, James McArthur 76
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 23,450
- - -
Everton 2 Steven Pienaar 5, Denis Stracqualursi
71
Chelsea 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 33,924
- - -
Fulham 2 Pavel Pogrebnyak 16, Thomas Sorensen
28og
Stoke City 1 Ryan Shawcross 78
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 23,555
- - -
Sunderland 1 James McClean 70
Arsenal 2 Aaron Ramsey 75, Thierry Henry 90+1
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 40,312
- - -
Swansea City 2 Danny Graham 23,87pen
Norwich City 3 Grant Holt 48,63, Anthony Pilkington
51
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 19,927
- - -
Manchester United 2 Wayne Rooney 47,50
Liverpool 1 Luis Suarez 80
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 74,844
- - -