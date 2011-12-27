Dec 27 Summaries from the English Premier League
on Tuesday
Norwich City 0
Tottenham Hotspur 2 Gareth Bale 55,67
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 26,806
- - -
Swansea City 1 Danny Graham 14
Queens Park Rangers 1 Jamie Mackie 58
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 19,530
- - -
Arsenal 1 Gervinho 8
Wolverhampton Wanderers 1 Steven Fletcher 38
Red card: Nenad Milijas 75
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 59,686
- - -
Played on Monday
Stoke City 0
Aston Villa 0
Halftime: 0-0
- - -
West Bromwich Albion 0
Manchester City 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 25,938
- - -
Sunderland 1 Jack Colback 26
Everton 1 Leighton Baines 51pen
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 39,000
- - -
Manchester United 5 Park Ji-Sung 8, Dimitar Berbatov
41,58,78pen, Antonio Valencia 75
Wigan Athletic 0
Red card: Conor Sammon 39
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 75,183
- - -
Liverpool 1 Maxi Rodriguez 53
Blackburn Rovers 1 Charlie Adam 45og
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 44,441
- - -
Bolton Wanderers 0
Newcastle United 2 Hatem Ben Arfa 69, Demba Ba 71
Halftime: 0-0;
- - -
Chelsea 1 Juan Mata 47
Fulham 1 Clint Dempsey 56
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 41,548
- - -