Soccer-Bournemouth sign Bosnia keeper Begovic from Chelsea
May 30 Bournemouth have signed Bosnia goalkeeper Asmir Begovic on a long-term deal from Premier League champions Chelsea.
Dec 31 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday Saturday, December 31 Liverpool 1 Georginio Wijnaldum 8 Manchester City 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 53,120 - - - Swansea City 0 Bournemouth 3 Benik Afobe 25, Ryan Fraser 45+1, Joshua King 88 Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 20,316 - - - Southampton 1 Shane Long 41 Red Card: Virgil van Dijk 89 West Bromwich Albion 2 Matthew Phillips 43, Hal Robson-Kanu 50 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 30,975 - - - Manchester United 2 Anthony Martial 85, Paul Pogba 86 Middlesbrough 1 Grant Leadbitter 67 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 75,314 - - - Burnley 4 Andre Gray 31,51,53, Ashley Barnes 67pen Sunderland 1 Jermain Defoe 71 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 21,124 - - - Leicester City 1 Islam Slimani 20 West Ham United 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 32,060 - - - Chelsea 4 Gary Cahill 34, Willian 57,65, Diego Costa 85 Stoke City 2 Bruno Martins Indi 46, Peter Crouch 64 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 41,601 - - - Friday, December 30 Hull City 2 Michael Dawson 6, Robert Snodgrass 65 Everton 2 David Marshall 45+1og, Ross Barkley 84 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 20,111 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, January 1 Watford v Tottenham Hotspur (1330) Arsenal v Crystal Palace (1600) Monday, January 2 Middlesbrough v Leicester City (1230) Everton v Southampton (1500) Manchester City v Burnley (1500) Sunderland v Liverpool (1500) West Bromwich Albion v Hull City (1500) West Ham United v Manchester United (1715)
May 30 Bournemouth have signed Bosnia goalkeeper Asmir Begovic on a long-term deal from Premier League champions Chelsea.
MADRID, May 30 Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale said on Tuesday he regretted rushing back from ankle surgery earlier in the season and admitted he was not fully fit for the Champions League final against Juventus in his home city of Cardiff.