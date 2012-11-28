Nov 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, November 28
Manchester United 1 Robin van Persie 1
West Ham United 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 75,572
- - -
Wigan Athletic 0
Manchester City 2 Mario Balotelli 69, James Milner 72
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 18,000
- - -
Southampton 1 Rickie Lambert 33
Norwich City 1 Robert Snodgrass 45
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 30,000
- - -
Stoke City 2 Jonathan Walters 81, Cameron Jerome 85
Newcastle United 1 Papiss Cisse 47
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 27,000
- - -
Swansea City 3 Michu 9, Wayne Routledge 12,39
West Bromwich Albion 1 Romelu Lukaku 45+3
Halftime: 3-1; Attendance: 20,377
- - -
Tottenham Hotspur 2 Aaron Lennon 7, Gareth Bale 16
Liverpool 1 Gareth Bale 72og
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 35,000
- - -
Chelsea 0
Fulham 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 41,000
- - -
Everton 1 Marouane Fellaini 28
Arsenal 1 Theo Walcott 1
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 33,000
- - -
Tuesday, November 27
Aston Villa 1 Christian Benteke 80
Reading 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 28,692
- - -
Sunderland 0
Queens Park Rangers 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 36,513
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, December 1
West Ham United v Chelsea (1245)
Arsenal v Swansea City (1500)
Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur (1500)
Liverpool v Southampton (1500)
Manchester City v Everton (1500)
Queens Park Rangers v Aston Villa (1500)
West Bromwich Albion v Stoke City (1500)
Reading v Manchester United (1730)
Sunday, December 2
Norwich City v Sunderland (1600)
Monday, December 3
Newcastle United v Wigan Athletic (2000)