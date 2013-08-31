Aug 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Crystal Palace 3 Daniel Gabbidon 9, Dwight Gayle 79pen, Stuart O'Keefe 90+2
Sunderland 1 Steven Fletcher 64
Red Card: John O'Shea 78
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 22,671
- - -
Norwich City 1 Nathan Redmond 68
Southampton 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 26,819
- - -
Cardiff City 0
Everton 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 27,344
- - -
Newcastle United 1 Hatem Ben Arfa 86
Fulham 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 46,402
- - -
West Ham United 0
Stoke City 1 Jermaine Pennant 82
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 34,946
- - -
Manchester City 2 Alvaro Negredo 65, Yaya Toure 90
Hull City 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 46,905
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, September 1
Liverpool v Manchester United (1230)
West Bromwich Albion v Swansea City (1230)
Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur (1500)