May 5 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Friday West Ham United 1 Manuel Lanzini 65 Tottenham Hotspur 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 56,992 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, May 6 Manchester City v Crystal Palace (1130) Bournemouth v Stoke City (1400) Burnley v West Bromwich Albion (1400) Hull City v Sunderland (1400) Leicester City v Watford (1400) Swansea City v Everton (1630) Sunday, May 7 Liverpool v Southampton (1230) Arsenal v Manchester United (1500) Monday, May 8 Chelsea v Middlesbrough (1900)