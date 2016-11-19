Soccer-Liverpool thrash West Ham to close in on Champions League
* Liverpool boosted top-four hopes with a 4-0 win at West Ham
Nov 19 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday Tottenham Hotspur 3 Harry Winks 51, Harry Kane 89,90+1pen West Ham United 2 Michail Antonio 24, Manuel Lanzini 68pen Red Card: Winston Reid 90+6 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 34,000 - - - Southampton 0 Liverpool 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 31,848 - - - Stoke City 0 Missed penalty: Bojan 49 Bournemouth 1 Nathan Ake 26 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 27,815 - - - Crystal Palace 1 Connor Wickham 66 Manchester City 2 Yaya Toure 39,83 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 25,529 - - - Watford 2 Etienne Capoue 1, Roberto Pereyra 12 Leicester City 1 Riyad Mahrez 15pen Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 20,640 - - - Sunderland 3 Jermain Defoe 34, Victor Anichebe 62,84 Red Card: Papy Djilobodji 89 Hull City 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 41,271 - - - Everton 1 Seamus Coleman 89 Swansea City 1 Gylfi Sigurdsson 41pen Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 38,773 - - - Manchester United 1 Juan Mata 68 Arsenal 1 Olivier Giroud 89 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 75,264 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, November 20 Middlesbrough v Chelsea (1600) Monday, November 21 West Bromwich Albion v Burnley (2000)
May 14 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, May 14 West Ham United 0 Liverpool 4 Daniel Sturridge 35, Philippe Coutinho 57,62, Divock Origi 76 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 56,000 - - - Crystal Palace 4 Wilfried Zaha 3, Christian Benteke 34, Luka Milivojevic 85pen, Patrick van Aanholt 90 Hull City 0