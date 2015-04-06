Soccer-Koeman issues contract ultimatum to Barkley
LONDON, May 11 Everton midfielder Ross Barkley has been handed an ultimatum by manager Ronald Koeman, who says he will be put up for sale unless he agrees a new contract by next weekend.
April 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Monday Monday, April 6 Crystal Palace 2 Glenn Murray 34, Jason Puncheon 48 Manchester City 1 Yaya Toure 78 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 24,718 - - - Sunday, April 5 Sunderland 1 Jermain Defoe 45+1 Newcastle United 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 47,563 - - - Burnley 0 Tottenham Hotspur 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 18,829 - - - Saturday, April 4 Chelsea 2 Eden Hazard 39pen, Loic Remy 62 Stoke City 1 Charlie Adam 44 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 41,098 - - - West Bromwich Albion 1 Victor Anichebe 58 Red Card: Youssouf Mulumbu 84 Queens Park Rangers 4 Eduardo Vargas 15, Charlie Austin 37, Bobby Zamora 43, Joey Barton 90+5 Halftime: 0-3; Attendance: 25,735 - - - Swansea City 3 Ki Sung-Yueng 18, Bafetimbi Gomis 37,90+1 Hull City 1 Paul McShane 50 Red Card: David Meyler 53 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 20,000 - - - Everton 1 Phil Jagielka 16 Southampton 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 39,390 - - - Leicester City 2 Esteban Cambiasso 12, Andy King 86 Missed penalty: David Nugent 15 West Ham United 1 Cheikhou Kouyate 32 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 31,863 - - - Manchester United 3 Ander Herrera 43,90+2, Wayne Rooney 79 Aston Villa 1 Christian Benteke 80 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 75,397 - - - Arsenal 4 Hector Bellerin 37, Mesut Ozil 40, Alexis Sanchez 45, Olivier Giroud 90+1 Liverpool 1 Jordan Henderson 76pen Red Card: Emre Can 84 Halftime: 3-0; Attendance: 60,081 - - -
May 11 Hull City winger Lazar Markovic will play no further part in their Premier League survival fight but defender Omar Elabdellaoui is set to return for the trip to Crystal Palace on Sunday, manager Marco Silva said on Thursday.