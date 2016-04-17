Tennis-Struggling Murray puzzled after early Rome exit
May 17 World number one Andy Murray is unsure what caused his recent slump after his Italian Open title defence ended with a 6-2 6-4 defeat by home favourite Fabio Fognini in the second round.
April 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, April 17 Arsenal 1 Alexis Sanchez 45+1 Crystal Palace 1 Yannick Bolasie 82 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 59,961 - - - Leicester City 2 Jamie Vardy 18, Leonardo Ulloa 90+5pen Red Card: Jamie Vardy 56 West Ham United 2 Andy Carroll 84pen, Aaron Cresswell 86 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 32,104 - - - AFC Bournemouth 1 Joshua King 90+3 Liverpool 2 Roberto Firmino 41, Daniel Sturridge 45+2 Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 11,386 - - - Saturday, April 16 Chelsea 0 Red Card: Thibaut Courtois 78 Manchester City 3 Sergio Aguero 33,54,80pen Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 41,212 - - - Newcastle United 3 Jamaal Lascelles 40, Moussa Sissoko 82, Andros Townsend 89 Swansea City 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 48,949 - - - Manchester United 1 Marcus Rashford 32 Aston Villa 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 75,411 - - - West Bromwich Albion 0 Missed penalty: Saido Berahino 69,88 Watford 1 Ben Watson 27 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 25,515 - - - Everton 1 Ramiro Funes Mori 68 Southampton 1 Sadio Mane 76 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 36,761 - - - Norwich City 0 Sunderland 3 Fabio Borini 41pen, Jermain Defoe 53, Duncan Watmore 90+1 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 27,117 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, April 18 Stoke City v Tottenham Hotspur (1900)
May 17 West Ham United midfielder Manuel Lanzini is "very happy" at the Premier League club and is confident the side can improve next season after an indifferent campaign, the Argentine said on Tuesday.