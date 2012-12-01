Dec 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Reading 3 Hal Robson-Kanu 8, Adam Le Fondre 19, Sean Morrison 23
Manchester United 4 Anderson 13, Wayne Rooney 16pen,30, Robin van Persie 34
Halftime: 3-4; Attendance: 24,095
- - -
Fulham 0
Tottenham Hotspur 3 Sandro 55, Jermain Defoe 72,77
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 25,426
- - -
Manchester City 1 Carlos Tevez 43pen
Everton 1 Marouane Fellaini 33
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 47,386
- - -
Arsenal 0
Swansea City 2 Michu 88,90+1
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 60,098
- - -
Queens Park Rangers 1 Jamie Mackie 18
Aston Villa 1 Brett Holman 9
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 17,387
- - -
West Bromwich Albion 0
Stoke City 1 Dean Whitehead 74
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 24,739
- - -
Liverpool 1 Daniel Agger 43
Southampton 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 44,525
- - -
West Ham United 3 Carlton Cole 63, Mohamed Diame 86, Modibo Maiga 90+1
Chelsea 1 Juan Mata 13
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 35,005
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, December 2
Norwich City v Sunderland (1600)
Monday, December 3
Newcastle United v Wigan Athletic (2000)