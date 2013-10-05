Oct 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Sunderland 1 Craig Gardner 5
Manchester United 2 Adnan Januzaj 55,61
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 40,000
- - -
Cardiff City 1 Peter Odemwingie 58
Newcastle United 2 Loic Remy 30,38
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 27,538
- - -
Liverpool 3 Luis Suarez 13, Daniel Sturridge 17, Steven Gerrard 38pen
Crystal Palace 1 Dwight Gayle 77
Halftime: 3-0; Attendance: 44,721
- - -
Hull City 0
Aston Villa 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 24,396
- - -
Fulham 1 Darren Bent 83
Stoke City 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 24,634
- - -
Manchester City 3 Alvaro Negredo 17, Sergio Aguero 45, Tim Howard 69og
Missed penalty: Sergio Aguero 69
Everton 1 Romelu Lukaku 16
Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 47,267
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 6
Norwich City v Chelsea (1230)
Southampton v Swansea City (1230)
Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United (1500)
West Bromwich Albion v Arsenal (1500)