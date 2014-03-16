Soccer-AC Milan sign Deulofeu on loan from Everton
LONDON, Jan 23 Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu has joined AC Milan on loan until the end of the season, both clubs said on Monday.
March 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, March 16 Tottenham Hotspur 0 Arsenal 1 Tomas Rosicky 2 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 36,000 - - - Manchester United 0 Red Card: Nemanja Vidic 77 Liverpool 3 Steven Gerrard 34pen,46pen, Luis Suarez 84 Missed penalty: Steven Gerrard 78 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 75,225 - - - Saturday, March 15 Aston Villa 1 Fabian Delph 82 Chelsea 0 Red Card: Willian 68, Ramires 90+4 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 40,084 - - - Everton 2 Gerard Deulofeu 59, Seamus Coleman 90+3 Cardiff City 1 Cala 68 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 38,018 - - - Swansea City 1 Roland Lamah 2 West Bromwich Albion 2 Stephane Sessegnon 52, Youssouf Mulumbu 85 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 20,703 - - - Sunderland 0 Crystal Palace 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 43,636 - - - Stoke City 3 Peter Odemwingie 32,79, Marko Arnautovic 69 West Ham United 1 Andy Carroll 5 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 27,015 - - - Southampton 4 Morgan Schneiderlin 5, Rickie Lambert 57, Jay Rodriguez 72, Sam Gallagher 90+7 Norwich City 2 Johan Elmander 85, Robert Snodgrass 86 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 29,828 - - - Fulham 1 Ashkan Dejagah 68 Newcastle United 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 25,664 - - - Hull City 0 Manchester City 2 David Silva 14, Edin Dzeko 90 Red Card: Vincent Kompany 10 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 24,895 - - -
LONDON, Jan 23 Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu has joined AC Milan on loan until the end of the season, both clubs said on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 23 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been charged with misconduct after appearing to push the fourth official during a Premier League match against Burnley, the FA said on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 23 Sunderland's Senegalese defender Papy Djilobodji risks a four- match ban after being charged with violent conduct for an incident unseen by match officials but caught on video during his side's defeat at West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.