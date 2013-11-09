Nov 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Norwich City 3 Gary Hooper 54pen, Robert Snodgrass 72, Leroy Fer 90+3
West Ham United 1 Ravel Morrison 32
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 26,824
- - -
Crystal Palace 0
Everton 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 25,231
- - -
Southampton 4 Morgan Schneiderlin 16, Rickie Lambert 30pen, Adam Lallana 37, Steven Davis 88
Hull City 1 Yannick Sagbo 55
Halftime: 3-0; Attendance: 30,022
- - -
Aston Villa 2 Leandro Bacuna 76, Libor Kozak 84
Cardiff City 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 35,809
- - -
Liverpool 4 Fernando Amorebieta 23og, Martin Skrtel 26, Luis Suarez 36,54
Fulham 0
Halftime: 3-0; Attendance: 44,768
- - -
Chelsea 2 Samuel Eto'o 45, Eden Hazard 90+6pen
West Bromwich Albion 2 Shane Long 60, Stephane Sessegnon 68
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 41,623
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, November 10
Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United (1200)
Sunderland v Manchester City (1405)
Manchester United v Arsenal (1610)
Swansea City v Stoke City (1610)