Dec 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Arsenal 4 Olivier Giroud 15,58, Santi Cazorla 54,89pen
Newcastle United 1 Ayoze Perez Gutierrez 63
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 59,949
- - -
Chelsea 2 Eden Hazard 7, Diego Costa 68
Hull City 0
Red Card: Tom Huddlestone 60
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 41,626
- - -
Burnley 1 Ashley Barnes 73
Southampton 0
Missed penalty: Dusan Tadic 60
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 17,287
- - -
Crystal Palace 1 James McArthur 11
Stoke City 1 Peter Crouch 13
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 23,038
- - -
Leicester City 0
Manchester City 1 Frank Lampard 40
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 31,643
- - -
Sunderland 1 Jordi Gomez 22pen
West Ham United 1 Stewart Downing 29
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 41,694
- - -
West Bromwich Albion 1 Craig Gardner 72
Aston Villa 0
Red Card: Kieran Richardson 22
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 24,684
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, December 14
Manchester United v Liverpool (1330)
Swansea City v Tottenham Hotspur (1600)
Monday, December 15
Everton v Queens Park Rangers (2000)