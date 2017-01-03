Jan 3 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Tuesday
Stoke City 2 Ryan Shawcross 45+3, Peter Crouch 49
Watford 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 27,010
- - -
Crystal Palace 1 Wilfried Zaha 83
Swansea City 2 Alfie Mawson 42, Angel Rangel 88
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 24,913
- - -
Bournemouth 3 Charlie Daniels 16, Callum Wilson 20pen, Ryan Fraser 58
Red Card: Simon Francis 82
Arsenal 3 Alexis Sanchez 70, Lucas Perez 75, Olivier Giroud 90+2
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 11,202
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Wednesday, January 4
Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea (2000)