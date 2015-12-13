Dec 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, December 13
Tottenham Hotspur 1 Eric Dier 39
Newcastle United 2 Aleksandar Mitrovic 74, Ayoze Perez 90+3
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 35,768
- - -
Liverpool 2 Jordan Henderson 21, Divock Origi 90+6
West Bromwich Albion 2 Craig Dawson 30, Jonas Olsson 73
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 44,147
- - -
Aston Villa 0
Arsenal 2 Olivier Giroud 8pen, Aaron Ramsey 38
Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 33,285
- - -
Saturday, December 12
AFC Bournemouth 2 Junior Stanislas 2, Joshua King 54
Manchester United 1 Marouane Fellaini 24
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 11,134
- - -
Sunderland 0
Watford 1 Odion Ighalo 4
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 43,989
- - -
Manchester City 2 Wilfried Bony 26, Kelechi Iheanacho 90+2
Swansea City 1 Bafetimbi Gomis 90
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 53,052
- - -
West Ham United 0
Stoke City 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 34,857
- - -
Crystal Palace 1 Yohan Cabaye 38
Southampton 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 24,914
- - -
Norwich City 1 Wesley Hoolahan 47
Everton 1 Romelu Lukaku 15
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 27,027
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, December 14
Leicester City v Chelsea (2000)