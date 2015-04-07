SHOWCASE-Soccer-Mourinho mulls United changes at Arsenal
May 5 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho will rejig his starting lineup for Sunday's Premier League trip to Arsenal following his team's Europa League semi-final against Celta Vigo.
April 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Tuesday Aston Villa 3 Christian Benteke 10,33,83 Queens Park Rangers 3 Matthew Phillips 7, Clint Hill 55, Charlie Austin 78 Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 33,708 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, April 11 Swansea City v Everton (1145) Southampton v Hull City (1400) Sunderland v Crystal Palace (1400) Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa (1400) West Bromwich Albion v Leicester City (1400) West Ham United v Stoke City (1400) Burnley v Arsenal (1630) Sunday, April 12 Queens Park Rangers v Chelsea (1230) Manchester United v Manchester City (1500) Monday, April 13 Liverpool v Newcastle United (1900)
May 5 Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero, forward David Silva and defender John Stones will miss Saturday's Premier League home game against Crystal Palace due to injury.