Sept 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 1
Arsenal 1 Olivier Giroud 23
Tottenham Hotspur 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 60,000
- - -
West Bromwich Albion 0
Swansea City 2 Ben Davies 22, Pablo 83
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 23,395
- - -
Liverpool 1 Daniel Sturridge 4
Manchester United 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 44,411
- - -
Saturday, August 31
Crystal Palace 3 Daniel Gabbidon 9, Dwight Gayle 79pen, Stuart O'Keefe 90+2
Sunderland 1 Steven Fletcher 64
Red Card: John O'Shea 78
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 22,671
- - -
Norwich City 1 Nathan Redmond 68
Southampton 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 26,819
- - -
Cardiff City 0
Everton 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 27,344
- - -
Newcastle United 1 Hatem Ben Arfa 86
Fulham 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 46,402
- - -
West Ham United 0
Stoke City 1 Jermaine Pennant 82
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 34,946
- - -
Manchester City 2 Alvaro Negredo 65, Yaya Toure 90
Hull City 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 46,905
- - -