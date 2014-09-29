Soccer-Llorente targeting more goals to aid Swansea survival
April 24 Swansea City striker Fernando Llorente is keen to score more goals in the club's four remaining Premier League games and help them avoid relegation, the Spaniard has said.
Sept 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Monday Monday, September 29 Stoke City 1 Peter Crouch 15 Newcastle United 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 26,332 - - - Sunday, September 28 West Bromwich Albion 4 Craig Dawson 30, Saido Berahino 45+1,56, Graham Dorrans 90 Burnley 0 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 24,286 - - - Saturday, September 27 Arsenal 1 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 74 Tottenham Hotspur 1 Nacer Chadli 56 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 59,900 - - - Chelsea 3 Oscar 7, Diego Costa 59, Willian 79 Aston Villa 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 41,616 - - - Crystal Palace 2 Fraizer Campbell 51, Mile Jedinak 54 Leicester City 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 24,311 - - - Hull City 2 Eliaquim Mangala 21og, Abel Hernandez 32pen Manchester City 4 Sergio Aguero 7, Edin Dzeko 11,68, Frank Lampard 87 Halftime: 2-2; Attendance: 22,859 - - - Manchester United 2 Wayne Rooney 5, Robin van Persie 22 Red Card: Wayne Rooney 59 West Ham United 1 Diafra Sakho 37 Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 75,317 - - - Southampton 2 Ryan Bertrand 54, Graziano Pelle 68 Queens Park Rangers 1 Charlie Austin 66 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 30,504 - - - Sunderland 0 Swansea City 0 Red Card: Angel Rangel 81 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 41,325 - - - Liverpool 1 Steven Gerrard 65 Everton 1 Phil Jagielka 90+1 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 44,511 - - -
April 24 Swansea City striker Fernando Llorente is keen to score more goals in the club's four remaining Premier League games and help them avoid relegation, the Spaniard has said.
April 24 Manchester City must move on from Sunday's FA Cup semi-final loss to Arsenal and focus on getting a win in the Premier League derby against Manchester United, defender Jesus Navas has said.