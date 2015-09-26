Sept 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Newcastle United 2 Ayoze Perez 42, Georginio Wijnaldum 60
Chelsea 2 Ramires 79, Willian 86
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 48,682
- - -
Stoke City 2 Jonathan Walters 32, Mame Biram Diouf 83
AFC Bournemouth 1 Dan Gosling 76
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 27,742
- - -
West Ham United 2 Diafra Sakho 33, Cheikhou Kouyate 90+3
Norwich City 2 Robert Brady 9, Nathan Redmond 83
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 34,857
- - -
Leicester City 2 Jamie Vardy 13,89
Arsenal 5 Theo Walcott 18, Alexis Sanchez 33,57,81, Olivier Giroud 90+3
Halftime: 1-2;Attendance: 32,047
- - -
Southampton 3 Virgil van Dijk 11, Dusan Tadic 54, Sadio Mane 61
Swansea City 1 Gylfi Sigurdsson 83pen
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 30,704
- - -
Liverpool 3 James Milner 2, Daniel Sturridge 58,67
Aston Villa 2 Rudy Gestede 66,70
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 44,228
- - -
Manchester United 3 Memphis Depay 45+4, Wayne Rooney 46, Juan Mata 90
Sunderland 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 75,328
- - -
Tottenham Hotspur 4 Eric Dier 45, Toby Alderweireld 50, Harry Kane 61, Erik Lamela 79
Manchester City 1 Kevin De Bruyne 25
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 35,867
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, September 27
Watford v Crystal Palace (1500)
Monday, September 28
West Bromwich Albion v Everton (1900)