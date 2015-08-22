Aug 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Sunderland 1 Jermain Defoe 62
Swansea City 1 Bafetimbi Gomis 45+3
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 39,198
- - -
Crystal Palace 2 Scott Dann 71, Bakary Sako 88
Aston Villa 1 Pape Ndiaye Souare 77og
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 24,000
- - -
West Ham United 3 Mark Noble 48pen, Cheikhou Kouyate 53, Modibo Maiga 82
Red Card: Carl Jenkinson 79
AFC Bournemouth 4 Callum Wilson 11,28,79pen, Marc Pugh 66
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 34,000
- - -
Norwich City 1 Russell Martin 28
Stoke City 1 Mame Biram Diouf 11
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 26,771
- - -
Leicester City 1 Riyad Mahrez 82
Tottenham Hotspur 1 Dele Alli 81
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 31,971
- - -
Manchester United 0
Newcastle United 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 75,354
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, August 23
West Bromwich Albion v Chelsea (1230)
Everton v Manchester City (1500)
Watford v Southampton (1500)
Monday, August 24
Arsenal v Liverpool (1900)