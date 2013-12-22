Dec 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, December 22
Swansea City 1 Bryan Oviedo 70og
Everton 2 Seamus Coleman 66, Ross Barkley 84
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 20,695
- - -
Southampton 2 Adam Lallana 13, Rickie Lambert 59
Tottenham Hotspur 3 Emmanuel Adebayor 25,64, Jos Hooiveld 54og
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 31,455
- - -
Saturday, December 21
Stoke City 2 Charlie Adam 50, Peter Crouch 70
Aston Villa 1 Libor Kozak 66
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 26,003
- - -
West Bromwich Albion 1 Matej Vydra 86
Hull City 1 Jake Livermore 28
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 24,753
- - -
Crystal Palace 0
Newcastle United 3 Yohan Cabaye 25, Daniel Gabbidon 39og, Hatem Ben Arfa 86pen
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 24,936
- - -
Manchester United 3 Danny Welbeck 26, Adnan Januzaj 36, Ashley Young 72
West Ham United 1 Carlton Cole 81
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 75,350
- - -
Fulham 2 Kieran Richardson 50, Vincent Kompany 69og
Manchester City 4 Yaya Toure 23, Vincent Kompany 43, Jesus Navas 78, James Milner 83
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 25,509
- - -
Sunderland 0
Red Card: Wes Brown 90+3
Norwich City 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 37,778
- - -
Liverpool 3 Luis Suarez 25,45, Raheem Sterling 42
Cardiff City 1 Jordan Mutch 58
Halftime: 3-0; Attendance: 44,621
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, December 23
Arsenal v Chelsea (2000)