Soccer-Wenger says exit from Champions League wouldn't harm contract talks
May 9 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on Tuesday said that failure to qualify for next season's Champions League would not jeopardise contract negotiations with players.
May 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Monday Monday, May 11 Arsenal 0 Swansea City 1 Bafetimbi Gomis 85 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 59,989 - - - Sunday, May 10 Chelsea 1 John Terry 5 Liverpool 1 Steven Gerrard 44 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 41,547 - - - Manchester City 6 Sergio Aguero 4,50,65pen, Aleksandar Kolarov 32, James Milner 70, David Silva 87 Queens Park Rangers 0 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 44,564 - - - Saturday, May 9 Crystal Palace 1 Jason Puncheon 57 Manchester United 2 Juan Mata 19pen, Marouane Fellaini 78 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 25,009 - - - Newcastle United 1 Ayoze Perez Gutierrez 41 West Bromwich Albion 1 Victor Anichebe 32 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 47,894 - - - Stoke City 3 Charlie Adam 21, Steven N'Zonzi 32, Mame Biram Diouf 86 Tottenham Hotspur 0 Red Card: Vlad Chiriches 51 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 27,104 - - - Leicester City 2 Riyad Mahrez 7,19 Southampton 0 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 31,939 - - - Hull City 0 Burnley 1 Danny Ings 62 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 24,877 - - - Aston Villa 1 Tom Cleverley 31 West Ham United 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 39,294 - - - Everton 0 Sunderland 2 Danny Graham 53, Jermain Defoe 85 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 38,246 - - -
May 9 Harry Redknapp has said he is interested in taking charge of Birmingham as a full-time manager after holding initial talks with the club owners over his role next season.