Soccer-England to rotate keepers in France friendly
LONDON, June 12 England will field different goalkeepers in each half in Tuesday's friendly against France on Tuesday, manager Gareth Southgate said.
Jan 3 English Premier League summaries on Tuesday. Manchester City 3 Sergio Aguero 10, Yaya Toure 33, James Milner 75pen Red card: Gareth Barry 73 Liverpool 0 Halftime: 2-0 - - - Tottenham Hotspur 1 Jermain Defoe 63 West Bromwich Albion 0 Halftime: 0-0 - - - Wigan Athletic 1 Hugo Rodallega 62 Sunderland 4 Craig Gardner 45+4, James McClean 55, Stephane Sessegnon 73, David Vaughan 80 Halftime: 0-1 - - - Playing on Wednesday (GMT) Everton v Bolton Wanderers (2000) Newcastle United v Manchester United (2000) (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Toby Davis)
LONDON, June 12 England will field different goalkeepers in each half in Tuesday's friendly against France on Tuesday, manager Gareth Southgate said.
LONDON, England, June 12 England's newly crowned Under 20 World Cup winners woke to back-page headlines acclaiming a golden generation on Monday and congratulatory tweets from a future British king and one of the country's greatest sporting heroes.