Nov 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Monday
Monday, November 2
Tottenham Hotspur 3 Moussa Dembele 3, Dele Alli 45+1, Harry Kane 90+3
Aston Villa 1 Jordan Ayew 79
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 34,882
- - -
Sunday, November 1
Southampton 2 Steven Davis 31, Graziano Pelle 36
Red Card: Victor Wanyama 78
AFC Bournemouth 0
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 31,229
- - -
Everton 6 Gerard Deulofeu 19, Arouna Kone 31,62,76, Sebastian Coates 55og, Romelu Lukaku 60
Sunderland 2 Jermain Defoe 45+4, Steven Fletcher 50
Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 36,617
- - -
Saturday, October 31
Watford 2 Odion Ighalo 39,48
West Ham United 0
Red Card: James Collins 84
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 20,598
- - -
Swansea City 0
Arsenal 3 Olivier Giroud 49, Laurent Koscielny 68, Joel Campbell 73
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 20,937
- - -
Newcastle United 0
Stoke City 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 47,139
- - -
West Bromwich Albion 2 Salomon Rondon 30, Rickie Lambert 84pen
Leicester City 3 Riyad Mahrez 57,64, Jamie Vardy 77
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 24,150
- - -
Manchester City 2 Nicolas Otamendi 67, Yaya Toure 89pen
Missed penalty: Aleksandar Kolarov 90+7
Norwich City 1 Cameron Jerome 83
Red Card: Russell Martin 88
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 53,418
- - -
Crystal Palace 0
Manchester United 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 24,854
- - -
Chelsea 1 Ramires 4
Liverpool 3 Philippe Coutinho 45+3,74, Christian Benteke 83
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 41,577
- - -