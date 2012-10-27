Soccer-Madrid hailed as "Masters of the Universe" after crushing Juve
CARDIFF, June 4 Real Madrid dominated the front and back pages of Spanish newspapers on Sunday after they beat Juventus 4-1 to win their 12th European Cup.
Oct 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday Manchester City 1 Carlos Tevez 61 Swansea City 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 46,801 - - - Arsenal 1 Mikel Arteta 84 Queens Park Rangers 0 Red Card: Stephane M'Bia 80 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 60,103 - - - Reading 3 Mikele Leigertwood 26, Garath McCleary 85, Hal Robson-Kanu 90 Fulham 3 Bryan Ruiz 61, Chris Baird 77, Dimitar Berbatov 88 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 24,093 - - - Stoke City 0 Sunderland 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 27,005 - - - Wigan Athletic 2 Ivan Ramis 8, James McArthur 47 West Ham United 1 James Tomkins 90+3 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 19,090 - - - Aston Villa 1 Christian Benteke 27 Red Card: Joe Bennett 52 Norwich City 1 Michael Turner 79 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 33,184 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 28 Everton v Liverpool (1330) Newcastle United v West Bromwich Albion (1500) Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur (1500) Chelsea v Manchester United (1600)
June 4 (Gracenote) - Results from the FIFA U-20 World Cup Quarterfinal matches on Sunday Quarterfinal Sunday, June 4 Portugal U-20 - Uruguay U-20 2-2 (halftime: 2-1, 90 mins: 2-2, penalty shootout: 4-5) Uruguay U-20 win 5-4 on penalties. Venezuela U-20 - United States U-20 2-1 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0) AET Next Fixtures (GMT): Quarterfinal Monday, June 5 Italy U-20 v Zambia U-20 (0800) Mexico U-20 v England U-20 (