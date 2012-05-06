May 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English
Premier League on Sunday.
Manchester United 2 Paul Scholes 28, Ashley Young 41
Swansea City 0
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 75,496
- - -
Aston Villa 1 Ciaran Clark 35
Tottenham Hotspur 1 Emmanuel Adebayor 61pen
Red Card: Danny Rose 49
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 36,008
- - -
Bolton Wanderers 2 Martin Petrov 25pen, Billy Jones 74og
West Bromwich Albion 2 Chris Brunt 77, James Morrison 90+2
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 25,662
- - -
Queens Park Rangers 1 Djibril Cisse 88
Stoke City 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 17,319
- - -
Fulham 2 Clint Dempsey 12, Moussa Dembele 35
Sunderland 1 Phil Bardsley 34
Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 25,683
- - -
Wolverhampton Wanderers 0
Everton 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 25,466
- - -
Newcastle United 0
Manchester City 2 Yaya Toure 70,89
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 52,389
- - -
Saturday, May 5
Arsenal 3 Yossi Benayoun 2, Robin van Persie
72,80
Norwich City 3 Wesley Hoolahan 12, Grant Holt 27,
Steve Morison 85
Halftime: 1-2; Attendance: 60,092
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, May 7
Blackburn Rovers v Wigan Athletic (1900)