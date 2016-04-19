Soccer-Arsenal must ensure Sanchez, Ozil stay, says Cech
May 23 Arsenal must focus on keeping Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil at the club before trying to strengthen other areas of the team for next season, goalkeeper Peter Cech has said.
April 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Tuesday Newcastle United 1 Vurnon Anita 31 Manchester City 1 Sergio Aguero 14 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 46,424 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, April 20 West Ham United v Watford (1845) Liverpool v Everton (1900) Manchester United v Crystal Palace (1900) Thursday, April 21 Arsenal v West Bromwich Albion (1845) Saturday, April 23 Manchester City v Stoke City (1145) AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea (1400) Aston Villa v Southampton (1400) Liverpool v Newcastle United (1400) Sunday, April 24 Sunderland v Arsenal (1305) Leicester City v Swansea City (1515) Monday, April 25 Tottenham Hotspur v West Bromwich Albion (1900)
May 23 Arsenal must focus on keeping Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil at the club before trying to strengthen other areas of the team for next season, goalkeeper Peter Cech has said.
May 23 The withdrawal of Billy Vunipola was a "big loss" to the British and Irish Lions but more injuries can be expected before the tour of New Zealand is over, coach Warren Gatland has said.