SHOWCASE-Soccer-Mata set to miss rest of season after groin surgery
April 14 Manchester United attacking midfielder Juan Mata is likely to miss the remainder of the season following a groin injury, manager Jose Mourinho has said.
Dec 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Monday Monday, December 23 Arsenal 0 Chelsea 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 60,039 - - - Sunday, December 22 Swansea City 1 Bryan Oviedo 70og Everton 2 Seamus Coleman 66, Ross Barkley 84 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 20,695 - - - Southampton 2 Adam Lallana 13, Rickie Lambert 59 Tottenham Hotspur 3 Emmanuel Adebayor 25,64, Jos Hooiveld 54og Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 31,455 - - - Saturday, December 21 Stoke City 2 Charlie Adam 50, Peter Crouch 70 Aston Villa 1 Libor Kozak 66 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 26,003 - - - West Bromwich Albion 1 Matej Vydra 86 Hull City 1 Jake Livermore 28 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 24,753 - - - Crystal Palace 0 Newcastle United 3 Yohan Cabaye 25, Daniel Gabbidon 39og, Hatem Ben Arfa 86pen Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 24,936 - - - Manchester United 3 Danny Welbeck 26, Adnan Januzaj 36, Ashley Young 72 West Ham United 1 Carlton Cole 81 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 75,350 - - - Fulham 2 Kieran Richardson 50, Vincent Kompany 69og Manchester City 4 Yaya Toure 23, Vincent Kompany 43, Jesus Navas 78, James Milner 83 Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 25,509 - - - Sunderland 0 Red Card: Wes Brown 90+3 Norwich City 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 37,778 - - - Liverpool 3 Luis Suarez 25,45, Raheem Sterling 42 Cardiff City 1 Jordan Mutch 58 Halftime: 3-0; Attendance: 44,621 - - -
April 14 Manchester United attacking midfielder Juan Mata is likely to miss the remainder of the season following a groin injury, manager Jose Mourinho has said.
April 14 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte refused to give extra significance to Sunday's Premier League clash at Manchester United, saying his team were just focused on picking up another three points to maintain their lead at the top.