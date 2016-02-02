Soccer-Groundwork done but Spurs must now win trophies, says Pochettino
May 22 Tottenham Hotspur have laid solid foundations over the last three years but must now start winning trophies, manager Mauricio Pochettino has said.
Feb 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Tuesday Crystal Palace 1 Scott Dann 27 AFC Bournemouth 2 Marc Pugh 34, Benik Afobe 57 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 24,855 - - - Manchester United 3 Jesse Lingard 14, Anthony Martial 23, Wayne Rooney 53 Stoke City 0 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 75,234 - - - West Bromwich Albion 1 Salomon Rondon 90+2 Swansea City 1 Gylfi Sigurdsson 64 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 22,062 - - - Sunderland 0 Manchester City 1 Sergio Aguero 16 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 38,852 - - - West Ham United 2 Michail Antonio 58, Cheikhou Kouyate 85 Aston Villa 0 Red Card: Jordan Ayew 17 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 34,914 - - - Norwich City 0 Tottenham Hotspur 3 Dele Alli 2, Harry Kane 30pen,90 Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 27,067 - - - Arsenal 0 Southampton 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 60,044 - - - Leicester City 2 Jamie Vardy 60,71 Liverpool 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 32,121 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, February 3 Everton v Newcastle United (1945) Watford v Chelsea (1945)
May 22 West Ham United have activated a clause in goalkeeper Adrian's contract to keep him at the Premier League club until 2019, manger Slaven Bilic has said.