Feb 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 9
Manchester United 2 Robin van Persie 78, Michael Carrick 80
Fulham 2 Steve Sidwell 19, Darren Bent 90+4
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 74,966
- - -
Tottenham Hotspur 1 Emmanuel Adebayor 65
Everton 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 35,944
- - -
Saturday, February 8
Swansea City 3 Wayne Routledge 47, Nathan Dyer 79, Wilfried Bony 85
Cardiff City 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 20,402
- - -
Sunderland 0
Red Card: Wes Brown 4
Hull City 2 Shane Long 16, Nikica Jelavic 62
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 42,810
- - -
Southampton 2 Rickie Lambert 6, Steven Davis 41
Stoke City 2 Peter Odemwingie 38, Peter Crouch 44
Halftime: 2-2; Attendance: 27,987
- - -
Aston Villa 0
West Ham United 2 Kevin Nolan 46,48
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 36,261
- - -
Norwich City 0
Manchester City 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 26,832
- - -
Crystal Palace 3 Thomas Ince 15, Joe Ledley 27, Marouane Chamakh 69pen
West Bromwich Albion 1 Thievy Bifouma 46
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 24,501
- - -
Chelsea 3 Eden Hazard 27,34,63pen
Newcastle United 0
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 41,387
- - -
Liverpool 5 Martin Skrtel 1,10, Raheem Sterling 16,52, Daniel Sturridge 20
Arsenal 1 Mikel Arteta 69pen
Halftime: 4-0; Attendance: 44,701
- - -